Residents of South Shore apartment building in military-style immigration raid file tort claim against DHS

Eighteen residents of the South Shore apartment building infamously raided in a military-style operation last fall have filed a tort claim against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for actions by federal agents in that raid.

In the overnight hours of Sept. 30, 2025, federal agents in full tactical gear, armored trucks and a Blackhawk helicopter converged on an apartment building near 75th Street and South Shore Drive. More than three dozen residents were zip tied and taken into custody, including women and children.

The raid happened in the early weeks of Operation Midway Blitz, the federal immigration crackdown targeting the Chicago area ordered by the Trump administration.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security claimed at the time it was carrying out "targeted" immigration enforcement against members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang but it's not clear if any deportations or charges ever came out of the arrests.

Now eighteen of those 37 residents are filing complaints under the Federal Tort Claims Act, saying they were unlawfully arrested and brutalized by federal agents during the military-style raid.

The complaints are being filed by a coalition of civil rights organizations, including the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (MALDEF), the University of Chicago Immigrants' Rights Clinic (IRC), the MacArthur Justice center and the National Immigrant Justice Center (NIJC).

The complaints describe people being held at gunpoint, being kicked or physically struck by rifles, and taken outside in little or no clothing or pajamas. The complaints allege the residents were targeted based on race and ethnicity, not told why they were being held, were never shown warrants and were prohibited from contacting attorneys or legal help.

The complaints also allege the 37 people detained were taken to the Broadview ICE detention center where they were treated inhumanely.

Since civilians cannot sue federal agents the same way they can a police officer, the Federal Tort Claims Act allows individuals to sue the United States itself – in this case the Department of Homeland Security -- for actions of a government employee. Under the FTCA, the government has six months to investigate and respond to the complaint; if they refuse to respond or denies the claim altogether, civilians can then sue the agency in federal district court.

The groups representing the residents said they filed their complaints collectively "to demand that no government agency acts with such blatant disregard for civil and human rights again."

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment and are waiting for their response.