3 people injured in apartment fire on Chicago's South Side

A fire sent three people to the hospital in the South Shore neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the fire on the eighth floor of an apartment complex in the 6900 block of South Crandon just before 2 a.m.

Police said two men and a woman were taken to a local hospital in good condition. The victim suffered smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.