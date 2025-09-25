Teen shot outside South Loop Jewel-Osco identified as missing homeless girl from Minnesota

A 17-year-old girl who was shot when a fight broke out outside a Jewel-Osco store in the South Loop neighborhood of Chicago earlier this week has been identified as a homeless teen who has been missing from Minnesota since January.

The girl was shot late Tuesday night outside the Jewel-Osco in the 1200 block of South Wabash Avenue.

Video from CBS News Chicago viewer Josiah Henderson showed the victim on a stretcher, being wheeled into an ambulance in serious condition after she was shot.

"I first heard two shots go off, and then I seen some people running," Henderson said. "I walk over there, and I see a girl laying down, and like, it's like blood by her leg."

CBS News Chicago is not identifying the teen because she's a minor and a shooting victim, but also because she was reported missing in January from the Minneapolis area.

Police sources provided her name to CBS News Chicago, and after looking into her background, we reached out to law enforcement in Minnesota. Thursday afternoon, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed the girl had been reported missing, and that the missing person alert has now been canceled.

"She was located. Thank you to everyone who assisted in locating and for sharing the information," the agency said in a statement.

Chicago police sources said the 17-year-old was shot in her upper right thigh. She was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The administrator of a Facebook page highlighting missing person cases said he's trying to reconnect the teen with her family.

The person taken into custody for shooting her was a Jewel-Osco security guard. Police sources said the teen and the security guard were involved in a "verbal altercation." During the argument. the teen poured water on the security guard, and the guard pulled out a handgun and shot her.

Police sources said, after the shooting, the guard then drove away from the scene and headed towards her home. She was arrested on the 8100 block of South Saginaw Avenue. Detectives found several items of evidence in the security guard's vehicle, among them "the possible firearm used in the incident."

Jewel-Osco did not respond to repeated requests regarding whether the security guard was authorized to have a gun, about the company's use of force policy, and to comment on a security guard firing a gun at the same location in 2024.

A check of the company's website found no mention of those hired as security officers or uniformed lot guards at Jewel stores being allowed to be armed with guns.