17-year-old girl shot during fight outside Jewel in Chicago's South Loop

Police are speaking to a person of interest after a 17-year-old was shot during a fight in Chicago's South Loop on Tuesday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m., police responded to a call for a person shot outside the Jewel-Osco in the 1200 block of South Wabash Avenue. Officers found a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her right thigh.

The teen was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

Witnesses told police there was an altercation between the 17-year-old and a security guard before shots were fired. Police have not confirmed the identity of the shooter.

According to police, detectives are speaking with a person of interest. The investigation remains ongoing.

South Loop safety concerns

This area has been the focus of safety concerns in the past.

In the last year, neighbors raised alarms about loitering and harassment at this same intersection.

Last month, CBS News Chicago reported on the county's plan to open a sheriff's substation in the South Loop. Despite promises to open in june, the substation remains empty.