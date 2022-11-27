South Chicago Hit-and-run: Police search for driver who struck elderly pedestrian in crosswalk

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are asking for help in the search for a hit-and-run driver who struck an elderly person in a crosswalk Saturday afternoon in South Chicago.

According to the Chicago Police Department, an elderly pedestrian was crossing 87th Street at Commercial Avenue just before 2 p.m. and was struck by someone driving a possible late model 2011-2016 Ford FX4 model truck.

The elderly victim suffered life threatening injuries.

The driver fled southbound in the alley from the scene.

On Sunday police released several photos of the Ford pickup truck from the incident. The vehicle is described as dark colored, possibly an F250 or F350, with possible silver colored lower trim, a ladder rack, chrome colored running boards, a heavy-duty black metal front grill protector, and a large white circular sticker or emblem on the passenger side of the tailgate.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at cpdtip.com.