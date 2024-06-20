Watch CBS News
Boy, 12, charged with robbing two people at gunpoint in South Chicago

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 12-year-old boy has been charged with robbing two people at gunpoint earlier this month in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Police said, around 10:30 a.m. on June 4, a 35-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were robbed at gunpoint in the 2700 block of East 89th Street.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 12-year-old boy who was identified as one of the robbers.

The boy has been charged with two felony counts of armed robbery. He was due to appear in Juvenile Court on Thursday.

First published on June 20, 2024 / 2:00 PM CDT

