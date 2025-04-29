Man shot and killed inside business on Chicago's West Side.

A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning inside a business in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side of Chicago.

Police said, at 11:35 a.m., someone walked into a business in the 500 block of North Laramie Avenue, pulled out a gun, and shot a 32-year-old man multiple times.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the head and body, and was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody Tuesday afternoon. Area 4 detectives were investigating.