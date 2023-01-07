Police search for 3 vehicles involved in South Austin hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for three vehicles involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously injured in the South Austin neighborhood.

The traffic crash happened on Monday around 12 a.m.

Police say a white, four-door SUV, possibly a Dodge Journey, traveled eastbound in the 5600 block of West Madison Street when, at the same time, a pedestrian was crossing Madison Street southbound.

The white SUV caused the pedestrian to fall to the roadway, police said.

Dodge Journey Chicago Police Department

Another vehicle, a black four-door sedan, possibly a 2012 to 2015 Chevrolet Impala, struck the victim and continued eastbound.

Chevy Impala Chicago Police Department

While the pedestrian was lying in the roadway, she may have been struck by a third vehicle, a gray four-door sedan.

Chicago Police Department

None of the involved vehicles stayed on the scene to provide information nor rendered aid to the pedestrian, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to an area trauma center in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit encourages anyone who may have any information about this crash to contact their Investigative unit at 312-745-4521.