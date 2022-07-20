Sources say three overnight armed robberies Chicago may be tied to crew behind many similar crimes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Multiple people were targeted in a string of armed robberies in multiple Chicago neighborhoods overnight Tuesday into Wednesday – and sources say it might all be related to a larger pattern.

Police late Tuesday night in Streeterville, three men jumped out of a white car, surrounded a man and woman, and threatened them with a gun. After the robbers took the victims' property, the same thing happened about two and a half miles away.

It then happened a third time about another mile away – all within two hours.

CBS 2

As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, police on Wednesday would only say detectives are still actively investigating the armed robberies. Altogether, there have been more than nine armed robberies falling into a similar pattern throughout the city since Saturday.

The first armed robbery Tuesday night happened at 11:40 p.m. in the 400 block of East Ohio Street, near McClurg Court. Police said a 26-year-old man and a woman of an unspecified age were walking when three men got out of a white car and held them at gunpoint.

One of the attackers hit the man in the face before taking off with his wallet and phone.

Less than an hour later at 12:30 a.m., a man was standing on the sidewalk outside a Subway restaurant in the 1700 block of North Clybourn Avenue in the Clybourn Corridor area of Lincoln Park. Five men pulled up in a white car, got out, and took the victim's phone and wallet at gunpoint.

The last stop was at 12:50 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Division Street in Wicker Park. Police said in this incident, a 34-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when he was surrounded by a group of three men at gunpoint. These men also got out of a white car, and grabbed his phone before taking off.

Sources tell us those three incidents are believed to be tied to a crew behind other armed robberies in the past week, but Chicago Police aren't making that connection publicly.

We are learning a short time after the 3rd armed robbery in Wicker Park, a white Chevrolet Malibu wanted in connection to a number of armed robberies was spotted by a Cook County Sheriff's police sergeant….

The car was first seen on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 79th Street. The sergeant followed the car, but lost sight near 63rd and State streets.

The sergeant eventually found the car, empty and ditched, on 67th Street between Wentworth and Perry avenues. They handed it over to Chicago Police – who would not comment on impounding the car or the evidence left in it.

CBS 2

Chicago Police also would not say whether the most recent robbery spree is being investigated alongside the more than nine armed robberies reported since Saturday from Old Town to Little Village.

University of Chicago Police issued a warning after seven people were robbed in Hyde Park, not far from the campus, in less than two hours Saturday.

Robbery is one of the crimes on the uptick across the city.

No one has been arrested or charged, and no one was in custody Wednesday night in any of the robberies.

he Cook County Sheriff's office emphasized that it has seen success in assisting Chicago Police in fighting crime – particularly in the River North area.

"The Sheriff's Office continues to strengthen its presence in the River North area and support Chicago Police Department's public safety efforts. Sheriff's Police formed a Community Safety Team that predominantly works in River North. Since June 21, Community Safety Team investigators have made five arrests, where individuals were in possession of firearms, all which led to felony charges. The team also executed five felony warrants arrests. Community Safety Team investigators and our K-9 officers have conducted mass transit safety checks, including at the Chicago/State, Division/ Clark and Grand/ State CTA stops. "Since April, Sheriff's officers have had more than 5,500 interactions in River north. This includes more than 270 traffic stops, more than 90 foot patrols, and more than 320 engagements with retailers, where officers notify them of our mission in the area and provide safety information, that have occurred since Memorial Day weekend. "We also continue to assist the Chicago Police Department. On July 8, Sheriff's Police K-9 units worked with Chicago Police to track the offenders who fled after the vehicle they were in crashed into a restaurant, injuring six people. On the night of June 23, Sheriff's Police assisted CPD with a shooting that occurred near Elm and State streets. "In addition to our law enforcement presence, the Sheriff's Treatment Response Team (TRT) continues to work in areas in River North where individuals may be in need substance use or mental health assistance. Through July 3, TRT has engaged with 96 clients from River North, 18 of which are actively working with TRT clinicians."