String of armed robberies involving white sedan reported overnight in Lincoln Park, Gold Coast and Wicker Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three armed robberies were reported within an hour in the Chicago area overnight

All three of the incidents took place only a few miles apart and involved a white sedan.

Just before 1 a.m., police said a man was standing on the sidewalk, in the 1800 block of West Division Street, in Wicker Park, when three men got out of a white sedan.

The offenders took the victim's phone at gunpoint before driving away.

Twenty minutes earlier in the Lincoln Park area, police said a man was standing on a sidewalk outside of a restaurant, in the 1700 block of North Clybourn Avenue, when five men got out of a white sedan and took his phone and wallet at gunpoint.

At 11:40 p.m., a man and woman were walking in Gold Coast, in the 400 block of East Ohio Street, when three men got out a white sedan with a gun. They took the man's phone and wallet and hit him in the face before driving away.

Police did not confirm if these incidents are connected.

The robberies are under investigation.