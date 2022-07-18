University of Chicago Police issue warning after robbers target seven people in Hyde Park within an hour and a half

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago and University of Chicago Police have warned students to be on guard after a string of armed robberies not far from campus in Hyde Park.

Detectives said seven victims were targeted in four inciidents over the weekend – all within a period of an hour and a half. Given the short timeframe and geographic proximity, police believe the robberies may have been part of a pattern.

In each incident, the suspects implied a weapon, but never displayed one.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations this past Saturday night:

• At 9:50 p.m., two people were walking in the 5600 block of South Dorchester Avenue when someone came up in dark clothing and a black face mask. The robber implied a weapon and demanded and took cash. The victims in this incident declined to file a report with Chicago Police at this time.

• At 10:05 p.m., two people were walking in Nichols Park in the 5400 block of South Kenwood Avenue when someone came up in dark clothing and a face mask. The robber again implied a weapon, and the victims handed over cash.

• At 10:20 p.m., a person was walking in the 5400 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when someone again in dark clothes and a face mask implied a weapon and demanded money. The victim handed over cash.

• At 11:10 p.m., two people were walking near the building that houses Morry's Deli, Village Eyecare, First Aid Comics, and other businesses on 55th Street just west of Cornell Avenue, when a robber once again wearing dark clothes and a black mask confronted them and implied a weapon. The robber demanded cash, but this time ran off emptyhanded after being yelled at by a nearby witness. The victims in this case also declined to file a report with Chicago Police.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incidents should contact Chicago Police Area One Detectives at (312) 747-8380, or University of Chicago Police at (773) 702-8181.