Police warn of series of armed robberies, carjackings throughout the city Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning the public of armed robberies and carjackings that occurred Saturday morning throughout the city.

The robberies happened within minutes of each other in the Little Village, Noble Square, Roscoe Village, Lakeview, Lincoln Park, and Wicker Park neighborhoods.

Police said in each incident, multiple armed offenders approached victims on the public way and demanded victims' vehicles and property by threatening the use of force. Upon taking possession of the victims' vehicle and belongings, the offenders fled in multiple vehicles.

Incident times and locations:

· 3300 block of West 31st Street on July 16, 2022, at 6:30 a.m.

· 3700 block of West 33rd Street on July 16, 2022, at 6:35 a.m.

· 1200 block of North Greenview Avenue on July 16, 2022, at 6:54 a.m.

· 3400 block of North Hamilton Avenue on July 16, 2022, at 7:20 a.m.

· 900 block of West Newport Avenue on July 16, 2022, at 7:20 a.m.

· 800 block of Buckingham Place on July 16, 2022, at 7:21 a.m.

· 2500 block of North Orchard Avenue on July 16, 2022, at 7:33 a.m.

· 1600 block of North Marshfield Avenue on July 16, 2022, at 7:36 a.m.

The offenders are described as three to four African American males between the ages of 18-25, wearing dark clothing, and ski masks. The men used dark-colored semi-automatic handguns.

Police are reminding the public:

· Be aware of these crimes and alert family and friends who live in the area.

· Be aware of your surroundings and free from distractions.

· If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

Pay special attention to suspicious individuals or vehicles in the area.

· Call 911 immediately if you are a victim or witness to a crime and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.

· If approached by a witness to an incident, request they remain on the scene when possible or obtain contact information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Area Three Detective Division at 312-744-8263.