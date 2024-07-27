Protesters rally in Chicago for justice in deadly police shooting of Sonya Massey

Crowds gather in Chicago to call for justice in Sonya Massey shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — The call for justice is growing louder after a Sangamon County sheriff's deputy shot and killed Sonya Massey inside her home near Springfield three weeks ago. Her autopsy report was released Friday. A crowd gathered at Federal Plaza in downtown Chicago on Saturday for another rally.

Most people at Saturday's rally had seen the body camera video. They shouted chants, including "justice for Sonya Massey."

"We saw them murder Sonya Massey," one speaker said. "I have not seen nothing that heart-rending."

"Angry but not surprised," said another.

On July 6, Massey called 911 to report a prowler. Two Sangamon County sheriff's deputies showed up. One of those deputies was Sean Grayson.

Inside the home, Grayson told Massey to check on a pot left on the stove. She seems to say, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus." Grayson responds, "You better not. I swear to f****** God. I'll shoot you right in the f******face."

Moments later, Grayson fires, killing Massey.

"Sonya Massey was a mother. She was a sister. She is a daughter. She's your friend. She's your family member," another speaker said.

Grayson, now charged with murder, worked for six law enforcement agencies in four years. He was even discharged from the Army for misconduct.

Audio recordings obtained by CBS News reveal Grayson was once reprimanded for lying in his police reports.

"Seven months on, how are you still employed by us?" someone can be heard saying. "I don't know," someone responds.

The crowd at Federal Plaza wants to see a conviction and change in policing.

"It's not just one officer having a bad day. It's the entire system," said one of the protesters.

More rallies are planned for the coming days. Massey's family is expected to attend a rally in Chicago next Tuesday.