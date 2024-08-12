Some alarmed, some encouraged by removal of Chicago homeless encampments ahead of DNC

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Monday night next week, President Joe Biden will close the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

A week earlier to the day, crews started building the security perimeters around the stadium—the inside of which will only be accessible by people with proper credentials.

Meanwhile in nearby areas, some neighbors have noticed some changes to other streets nearby—where homeless encampments have been set up.

The signs are everywhere around the city, letting people know the DNC is coming Aug. 19-22. Yet signs reading, "No tent zone, we call the police," are popping up too—and there are no signs of several homeless encampments that have sat for months, and in some cases years.

"It they're just moving people, then we have a real problem with that," said Doug Schenkelberg, executive director of the Chicago Coalition to End Homelessness.

The coalition works 24/7 to address homelessness in Chicago. He is also aware the city recently moved tents and groups of unhoused people—like from a location along Desplaines Street near Roosevelt Road and the Dan Ryan Expressway.

"What we're concerned about, particularly with that spot, is to close down that space permanently—put up fencing to say that people can't come back," Schenkelberg said. "Unless we have permanent housing for everyone that's experiencing homelessness, we can't start shutting down public spaces."

The coalition wants to make sure the removal of the people is for long-term housing—not just optics for the DNC.

"Are we concerned about them the next day?" Schenkelberg said. "You know, and we've been told by the city, and have reason to believe, that they are working on long-term solutions."

Julie Darling is president of the West Loop Community Organization. She said control of large homeless encampments is necessary.

"I truly believe the system in Chicago is broken," she said. "This is nothing new."

For more than a year, Darling's group fought to get an encampment removed at Lake and Clinton streets. Today, those people are gone—and "no tents" signs are up.

"I think the biggest concern for citizens across the city—whether it's West Loop, South Side, or West Side—is when the encampments pop up and they get out of control," Darling said. "That's when the bad things happen—then safety is an issue."

Darling applauds the city's efforts—even if it is just during the DNC—because fewer people are on the streets. Yet the question remains as to where the money to clear the encampments came from all of a sudden.

"It is true oftentimes when moments like this hit, money is found," Schenkelberg said.

CBS News Chicago reached out to the City of Chicago to get an idea of just how many homeless people have been moved to other sites—whether on a temporary or long-term basis. There had not been a response Monday night.