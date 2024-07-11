Chicago tent city to be cleared out, residents to be relocated ahead of Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A tent city that has become a recognizable marker along the Dan Ryan Expressway is being cleared out and permanently closed off in the lead-up to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The city said there were about 29 regular occupants of the tent city when they announced the closing. Since then, about 30 more have shown up hoping to take advantage of the city's decision to move them to a shelter before the August convention.

The tent city between the Dan Ryan Expressway and the 1100 block of South Desplaines Street, a short distance south and west of the Loop, has existed for several years.

On Thursday, Chicago Department of Family and Support Services Commissioner Brandie Knazze said her department did not want to have to scramble if it received a last-minute request from federal authorities to relocate the residences of the homeless encampment.

They will be moving to a city-operated shelter—the former hotel at 100 E. Chestnut St. in the Gold Coast.

The building is located on the next block west from the John Hancock Center on the other side of the Magnificent Mile, and previously housed the Selina Chicago Hotel—known before that as the Tremont Chicago Hotel. It includes a restaurant space that formerly housed Ditka's, which closed in 2020.

Last year, the building was converted from a hotel into homeless a shelter last year through a grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services, causing some friction with residents who live nearby.

After the DNC, Commissioner Knazze said the city will be working to find housing or other shelter placements for the tent city occupants.

She said the city was not acting on any request from the federal government to move the tent city residents.

"No, we have not gotten a request. But we really want to be able to be proactive. Again, you know, you have to think about when people are living in an encampment, that is their home—and so giving individuals as much notice. We've had it happen before—you know, for the Chicago Marathon, where we were asked to locate people within 48 hours," Knazze said. "So really just thinking strategically, and being able to offer resources that we have right now that we haven't seen in a long time."

The tent city residents were notified about the move on June 20. The site is scheduled to be shut down officially and roped off as of next Wednesday.