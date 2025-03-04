Watch CBS News
Soaking rain storms through Wednesday in Chicago

By Laura Bannon, Kylee Miller

/ CBS Chicago

Waves of rain in the Chicago area through Wednesday
Waves of rain in the Chicago area through Wednesday 02:42

Weather alerts last through Wednesday as soggy conditions continue across the Chicago area. 

Highs will be in the 50s on Tuesday with waves of rain expected to build throughout the day and into the evening. 

33cd2ace-77df-49f8-8528-eabad246cf6d.png
CBS

Rainfall amounts could reach as high as two inches and there is an elevated risk of river rises and a threat of flooding in flood-prone areas.   

lows-tonight-adi-43.png
CBS

On and off rain will continue Tuesday night, with low temperatures being very steady in the 40s. Rain sticks around through the first half of Wednesday before temperatures start to drop off during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures cool down enough to create snow showers starting late in the afternoon. 

precip-chances-next-6-days-pm-4.png
CBS

Accumulations will remain minor for any snow. If anything, a dusting towards half an inch is possible. Rain could add an additional .5" to 1" to what we already received, which will create more flood concerns. Remember to never drive through a flooded roadway. 

3-day-forecast-pm-4.png

A break from the precipitation arrives on Thursday with sunny skies, but Friday another storm system impacts Chicago. That system looks a little more snowy, so stay with your First Alert Weather team for updates. 

Temperatures rebound next week, with highs back in the 50s and 60s. 

7-day-forecast-pm-92.png
CBS

Forecast at a glance

Tonight: rain continues. Steady temps in the 40s. Turning breezy, areas of fog.

Tomorrow: falling temperatures. Rain to start changing over to snow. Windy, gusts near 40 mph.

Tomorrow night: drying out. Clouds decrease. Low of 26.

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

