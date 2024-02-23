Snowy Friday leads to a sunny weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fast-moving cold front will bring cold rain changing to snow Friday evening.

Most of the precipitation follows the frontal passage as it drops southward from Wisconsin. Fast-falling temperatures and snow showers after dark could create slick spots on the roads.

Winds turn sharply colder behind the front. Northerly winds may gust to 35 mph.

Snow amounts look to be up to an inch Friday night favoring lakefront areas and northwest Indiana shorelines.

Clearing for Saturday and colder with highs in the mid-30s but on Sunday we jump 20 degrees warmer!

Near record warmth early next week. Watching a possible storm threat for Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Snow showers and chilly wind. Low 24.

SATURDAY: Gradual clearing High 35.

SUNDAY: Breezy and milder. Partly cloudy. High 55. The normal high is 39 degrees and Lake Michigan water temperature is 39 degrees.

