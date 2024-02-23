Watch CBS News
Snowy Friday leads to a sunny weekend

By Mary Kay Kleist

CBS Chicago

Tracking rain/snow mix in Chicago
Tracking rain/snow mix in Chicago 02:11

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fast-moving cold front will bring cold rain changing to snow Friday evening. 

Most of the precipitation follows the frontal passage as it drops southward from Wisconsin. Fast-falling temperatures and snow showers after dark could create slick spots on the roads. 

mk-surface-map-1.png
Winds turn sharply colder behind the front. Northerly winds may gust to 35 mph.

bar-graph-next-12-hrs-left-interactive-feels-like-2.png
Snow amounts look to be up to an inch Friday night favoring lakefront areas and northwest Indiana shorelines.

futurecast-graf-with-panel-adi-1.png
Clearing for Saturday and colder with highs in the mid-30s but on Sunday we jump 20 degrees warmer!

2-day-weekend-full-5.png
Near record warmth early next week. Watching a possible storm threat for Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Snow showers and chilly wind. Low 24. 

SATURDAY: Gradual clearing High 35.

SUNDAY: Breezy and milder. Partly cloudy. High 55. The normal high is 39 degrees and Lake Michigan water temperature is 39 degrees.

7-day-forecast-pm-26.png
Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

February 23, 2024

