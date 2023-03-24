Watch CBS News
Local News

Snowplows to partake in parade showcasing contest winners' nameplates

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Snowplows holding parade to showcase new nameplates
Snowplows holding parade to showcase new nameplates 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) – They're officially named and now Chicago's snowplows are hitting the streets in a special parade to showcase their new monikers.

The seven winning names are:

·         Mrs. O'Leary's Plow

·         Da Plow

·         Salter Payton

·         Sears Plower

·         Sleet Home Chicago

·         Holy Plow

·         Jean Baptiste Point Du Shovel

They'll be showing off new nameplates by taking a spin around the salt dome on Grand Avenue at 10 a.m.

The people who submitted the winning nicknames will get a photo with the named plow.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 24, 2023 / 8:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.