Snowplows to partake in parade showcasing contest winners' nameplates

CHICAGO (CBS) – They're officially named and now Chicago's snowplows are hitting the streets in a special parade to showcase their new monikers.

The seven winning names are:

· Mrs. O'Leary's Plow

· Da Plow

· Salter Payton

· Sears Plower

· Sleet Home Chicago

· Holy Plow

· Jean Baptiste Point Du Shovel

They'll be showing off new nameplates by taking a spin around the salt dome on Grand Avenue at 10 a.m.

The people who submitted the winning nicknames will get a photo with the named plow.