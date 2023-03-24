Snowplows to partake in parade showcasing contest winners' nameplates
CHICAGO (CBS) – They're officially named and now Chicago's snowplows are hitting the streets in a special parade to showcase their new monikers.
The seven winning names are:
· Mrs. O'Leary's Plow
· Da Plow
· Salter Payton
· Sears Plower
· Sleet Home Chicago
· Holy Plow
· Jean Baptiste Point Du Shovel
They'll be showing off new nameplates by taking a spin around the salt dome on Grand Avenue at 10 a.m.
The people who submitted the winning nicknames will get a photo with the named plow.
