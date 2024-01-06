Snowfall arrives in Chicago for Saturday; tracking potential snowstorm for Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Snow showers continue for Saturday with less than an inch of additional accumulation. Expect Winter Storm Watches to be posted by Sunday afternoon.

Monday looks cloudy and quiet before Tuesday brings a potential wintry system to the area. A mix of rain and snow is expected, complicating the forecast. It's too early to discuss totals, but some accumulation could be possible.

Today:

Snow showers. Less than 1" additional accumulation. High 37.

Tonight:

Flurries. Low 29.

Tomorrow:

Flurries, otherwise cloudy. High 37.

