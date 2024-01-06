Watch CBS News
Weather

Snowfall arrives in Chicago for Saturday; tracking potential snowstorm for Tuesday

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Snowfall arrives in Chicago; tracking potential wintry storm
Snowfall arrives in Chicago; tracking potential wintry storm 02:15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Snow showers continue for Saturday with less than an inch of additional accumulation. Expect Winter Storm Watches to be posted by Sunday afternoon. 

today-1-6-24.png
CBS News Chicago
2-day-fc-1-6-24.jpg
CBS News Chicago

Monday looks cloudy and quiet before Tuesday brings a potential wintry system to the area. A mix of rain and snow is expected, complicating the forecast. It's too early to discuss totals, but some accumulation could be possible. 

next-7-days-1-6-24.png
CBS News Chicago

Today:

Snow showers. Less than 1" additional accumulation. High 37.

Tonight:

Flurries. Low 29.

Tomorrow:

Flurries, otherwise cloudy. High 37.

7-day-1-6-24.png
CBS News Chicago
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on January 6, 2024 / 6:55 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.