Watch CBS News
Weather

Gusty snow showers Wednesday before arctic cold on Thursday in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Gusty snow showers Wednesday before arctic cold on Thursday in Chicago
Gusty snow showers Wednesday before arctic cold on Thursday in Chicago 02:26

CHICAGO (CBS) — Gusty snow showers are on the way for the Chicago area. 

Snow showers develop by the middle of the day, bringing patchy dustings to the area. The biggest issue will be the reduced visibility for drivers. Falling temperatures in the late day, by morning lows in the single digits. 

cf36cf75-e635-485e-b338-1b2c14226afe.png

True arctic air briefly returns to Chicago with dangerous wind chills by Thursday morning.   

Wind chill values could reach -20 degrees in the early morning hours of Thursday. However, winds will relax heading into Friday, and temperatures will climb above freezing. 

d2a54622-375c-4ce2-ad48-7cf955da19db.png

Seasonably mild highs are forecast for the weekend, with a rain/snow mix early Saturday and milder weather on Sunday in the 40s.  

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.