Gusty snow showers Wednesday before arctic cold on Thursday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Gusty snow showers are on the way for the Chicago area.

Snow showers develop by the middle of the day, bringing patchy dustings to the area. The biggest issue will be the reduced visibility for drivers. Falling temperatures in the late day, by morning lows in the single digits.

True arctic air briefly returns to Chicago with dangerous wind chills by Thursday morning.

Wind chill values could reach -20 degrees in the early morning hours of Thursday. However, winds will relax heading into Friday, and temperatures will climb above freezing.

Seasonably mild highs are forecast for the weekend, with a rain/snow mix early Saturday and milder weather on Sunday in the 40s.