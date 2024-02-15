Snow to fall on Friday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak disturbance will bring the chance for light snow for Friday morning, but mainly for areas south of I-80.

Some light accumulations will be possible for areas to the south, but just flurries/light snow is expected for Chicago.

The snow chances exit Friday afternoon as cold air moves behind the system.

Lows Saturday morning are in the teens with highs only in the low 30s. Gusty northwest winds will create wind chills Saturday morning in the single digits.

By Sunday, sunny skies and milder temperatures are expected—highs in the low to mid-40s Sunday and Monday, then 50s by Tuesday.

Tonight: Turning cloudy with light snow developing after 4 a.m. Low of 28.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light snow, mainly in the morning. High of 34.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, blustery, and colder. High of 32.

