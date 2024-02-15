Watch CBS News
Snow to fall on Friday in Chicago

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago cold snap is short-lived
Chicago cold snap is short-lived 03:08

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak disturbance will bring the chance for light snow for Friday morning, but mainly for areas south of I-80.

lows-tonight-adi-9.png
CBS

Some light accumulations will be possible for areas to the south, but just flurries/light snow is expected for Chicago. 

9am-fri.png
CBS

The snow chances exit Friday afternoon as cold air moves behind the system. 

highs-tomorrow-adi-9.png
CBS

Lows Saturday morning are in the teens with highs only in the low 30s. Gusty northwest winds will create wind chills Saturday morning in the single digits. 

futurecast-graf-snow-accum-adi.png
CBS

By Sunday, sunny skies and milder temperatures are expected—highs in the low to mid-40s Sunday and Monday, then 50s by Tuesday. 

Tonight: Turning cloudy with light snow developing after 4 a.m. Low of 28. 

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light snow, mainly in the morning. High of 34.  

Saturday: Mostly sunny, blustery, and colder. High of 32.

7-day-forecast-pm-21.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 4:02 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

