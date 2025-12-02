Snow and cold are here to stay in Chicago for now, and expert says winter could be rough

The opening days of December it may be, but it feels like midwinter in Chicago, with record snowfall in the past week and even colder temperatures on the way.

Climate experts advise staying bundled up, because the cold and snow are not going anywhere.

On the road after days of snowfall, Cook County salt truck and plow drivers have been working nonstop to keep it clear — with more than 40 trucks working round the clock before, during, and after what we now know was a record-smashing post-Thanksgiving storm.

Saturday was the snowiest November day on record in Chicago, with 8.4 inches recorded at O'Hare International Airport.

"I worked Saturday from 3 a.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m.," said Ed Tully, maintenance bureau chief for the Cook County Department of Transportation.

The department has used 2,800 tons of salt since Saturday.

"It's a little bit unique because this is weather typical of January," Tully said.

Oftentimes in early December, it is warm enough in Chicago that a snowfall like the one this past weekend will melt in short order. But not this time.

"The snow is very heavy and wet and hard to push," Tully said.

With colder temperatures on the way, the snow is not going anywhere anytime soon.

"That pavement has no rose above 32 degrees," Tully said. "It's piling up. It's tough to find spots to push that snow to."

What does this mean for the rest of the winter? You may not like the answer.

"This actually could be a pretty active winter season," said Illinois state climatologist Trent Ford. "It's definitely been a very early start."

Ford said since this is a La Niña year, it could mean a colder and wetter, snowier winter.

"2010 was actually the last year we had this much snow this early into December," Ford said.

But the Cook County crews said they're ready for it all.

Not only is the snowfall seemingly more befitting of January or February, but the temperatures are too. Temperatures are sinking down in the single digits for lows Wednesday night into Thursday, and it will feel like 10 to 20 degrees below zero during that time.

The folks CBS News Chicago talked with for this story advised being careful with ice expected too.