Snow blower accident in McHenry County prompts safety reminder from fire officials

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts are reminding the public to be safe while clearing snow after a man was taken to the hospital due to a snow blower-related injury on Saturday.

Fire crews responded to the 600 block of West Prairie Street shortly after 2 p.m., where they found the man who suffered deep cuts to his fingers. The department said the man was attempting to unclog the blower.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to the hospital in Rockford for further treatment.

"Heavy, wet snow can clog equipment quickly, and attempting to reach inside a chute can lead to serious injuries even when the machine is powered off. Residents are reminded to fully shut off equipment, wait for all moving parts to stop, and avoid placing their hands in the chute or anywhere near the front opening where the blades turn," the department said.

Fire officials are also reminding those using snow blowers to use a clearing tool to reduce the risk of injury.

