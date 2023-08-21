Watch CBS News
Snakes spotted in Wisconsin pool, hot tub

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Guests at a Wisconsin hotel were in for quite a shock when an unwanted patron tried to join them in the pool. And it was all caught on video. 

Snakes slithered in the indoor pool. Another was spotted in the hot tub. 

Michelle Griese, who recorded the video, says that wasn't even the worst part. 

"I literally watched the snake, like, slither under this person's door," she said. "So I knocked on this gentleman's door and he came out and I was like, 'Well, there's a snake in the room.' And he was like, 'Yeah i see that.' So he grabbed a plunger to try to catch the snake."

This all happened in Germantown northwest of Milwaukee. 

Griese said the hotel only gave her a half refund.

She does not plan to stay there again. 

