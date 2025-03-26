Watch CBS News
Smash and grab burglars break into Chicago marijuana dispensary in Jefferson Park

Would-be thieves crashed an SUV through the front of a marijuana dispensary early Wednesday in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

Police said officers responded to a burglar alarm shortly after 2 a.m. at Cannabist Dispensary, at 4758 N. Milwaukee Ave., and found that an SUV had smashed through the front window.

Officers said the storage area where marijuana products are stored at the dispensary was not breached, and it didn't appear the burglars got any money.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Area 5 detectives were investigating.

