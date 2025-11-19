Chicago police search for smash-and-grab burglars who struck 4 times within an hour

Chicago police on Wednesday asked for help from the public in finding a team of smash-and-grab burglars who struck four different times within an hour early Tuesday in the Irving Park and Logan Square neighborhoods.

In each incident, the burglars smashed either a window or a glass door, and took cash from the register drawers.

All the burglaries happened in the early-morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 18:

At an unspecified business in the 3600 block of West Irving Park Road at 3:59 a.m.

At Festa Pizzeria, 3525 W. Fullerton Ave., at 4:24 a.m.

At Innjoy Logan Square, a sports bar at 2200 N. Milwaukee Ave., at 4:40 a.m.

At an unspecified business in the 2000 block of North Western Avenue at 4:51 a.m.

Police said all the incidents involved three to four men wearing dark clothing, face coverings, and gloves. They used a black Infiniti sedan as their getaway car, police said.

In the burglary at Innjoy, four people smashed through the front glass door and stole cash.

Cellphone video from someone who lives nearby showed the men trying to put a safe into the trunk of their getaway car before they left. When the safe wouldn't fit, the thieves tried the back seat. This did not work either, so they gave up.

CBS News Chicago crews spotted the safe lying on the pavement on Attrill Street just off Milwaukee Avenue outside Innjoy, after the burglars were gone.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-7384, or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-5-037.