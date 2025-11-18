Burglars smash their way into bar in Chicago's Logan Square community

Chicago police on Tuesday were investigating a burglary on Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.

Police said at 4:29 a.m., four people smashed through the front glass door of a business and stole cash once they got inside. Video showed the front door smashed at Innjoy Logan Square, a sports bar at 2200 N. Milwaukee Ave. at the intersection with Attrill Street.

After burglarizing the bar, the thieves then got into a black sedan and fled southeast on Milwaukee Avenue, police said.

Cellphone video from someone who lives nearby showed the men trying to put a safe into the trunk of the car before they left. When the safe wouldn't fit, the thieves tried the back seat. This did not work either, so they gave up.

CBS News Chicago crews spotted the safe lying on the pavement on Attrill Street outside Innjoy, after the burglars were gone.

Investigators said no one was in custody in the burglary Tuesday morning. Grand Central Area detectives are investigating..