Smash-and-grab burglars use box truck to target store in West Town

Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at a store in West Town early Wednesday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., Chicago police said three men used a box truck to move barricades in front of the building, in the 2100 block of West Division Street. The group then broke through the metal gate at the front of the store.

A witness told police the men fled in a black sedan with stolen items. It is not clear how much merchandise was taken from the store.

The box truck was left at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.