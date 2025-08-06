Small plane makes emergency landing on Highlands of Elgin golf course, no injuries reported

A small plane made an emergency landing on an Elgin, Illinois golf course Wednesday evening.

Elgin fire officials said the plane was experiencing mechanical issues and made an emergency landing on the Highlands of Elgin golf course.

Officials said the Federal Aviation Administration notified Elgin police about the impending emergency landing at about 8:20 p.m. Officers and emergency responders went to the golf course and found the plane, which they said landed safely.

No injuries were reported. The plane's occupants were checked out by Elgin fire officials and released.

The National Transportation Safety Board was notified and will investigate the cause of the incident.