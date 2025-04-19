Investigation underway into fatal small plane crash in Coles County

Illinois State Police are investigating after a small plane struck a set of power lines and crashed in a field Saturday morning in Coles County, Illinois.

The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on 551-587 County Road 1400 N in Trilla, Illinois, about three miles south of Mattoon. Trilla is about 200 miles south of Chicago.

State police said troopers responded to the single-engine plane crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board said a Cessna C180G struck powerlines and crashed into a field.

The aircraft ended up in on County Road 1400 N, which remains closed Saturday afternoon.

A single-engine plane with four people onboard crashed Saturday morning in Coles County, Illinois.

State police confirmed that the crash was fatal, but did not say how many people died. A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson confirmed that there were four people onboard the plane.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will also conduct an investigation into the crash. The NTSB said an investigator is expected to arrive on the scene on Sunday to document the scene and examine the plane.

The plane will then be hauled to a secure facility for further evaluation.

The NTSB said a preliminary report on its investigation will be released within 30 days.

Gov. JB Pritzker posted his statement on Saturday's crash on X.

"My administration is monitoring the situation as we keep those impacted by the plane crash in our thoughts today. Thank you to the first responders who rushed to the scene. Please follow the guidance of officials as they provide assistance."

Further information about the crash was not released.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to update.