Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Skokie, Illinois

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Skokie on Wednesday night.

According to Skokie police, the motorcycle and SUV crashed at the intersection of Skokie Boulevard and Oakton Street just before 8:40 a.m. Police said the motorcycle was traveling westbound, and the SUV was turning northbound.

The motorcycle driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the SUV stayed at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.