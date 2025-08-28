Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Skokie, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Skokie on Wednesday night. 

According to Skokie police, the motorcycle and SUV crashed at the intersection of Skokie Boulevard and Oakton Street just before 8:40 a.m. Police said the motorcycle was traveling westbound, and the SUV was turning northbound. 

The motorcycle driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Police said the driver of the SUV stayed at the scene. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

