Striking Amazon drivers picket outside Chicago area delivery station

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of Amazon drivers took the picket line in north suburban Skokie on Monday, a day ahead of the online retail giant's popular "Prime Day" sales.

The drivers, who have been on strike since June 26, said they're living paycheck to paycheck, getting paid around $20 per hour, while rarely scheduled for a full 40-hour work week, according to Teamsters Local 705.

Chanting, "Workers unite, together we fight," the drivers picketed Monday morning outside Amazon's delivery station in Skokie.

They're demanding better pay, affordable healthcare, and safer working conditions.

Many said they're often forced to drive dangerous vans, and have been pressured by the company not to report on-the-job injuries.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

