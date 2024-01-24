Skies stay foggy and steady rain to soak Chicago area
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect dense fog again into Thursday morning with a few passing rain sprinkles.
The primary wave of steady rain arrives Thursday afternoon, especially between 2 and 6 p.m., keeping the afternoon and evening rush wet.
It'll stay cloudy over the weekend, with highs around 40. There is a brief chance for sprinkles or flurries overnight Saturday into Sunday.
Climate Prediction Center favors a warmer-than-average six to 10-day trend going into February, with temperatures running 20 degrees above average.
