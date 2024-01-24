Watch CBS News
Skies stay foggy and steady rain to soak Chicago area

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Wet weather sticking around
03:00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect dense fog again into Thursday morning with a few passing rain sprinkles. 

The primary wave of steady rain arrives Thursday afternoon, especially between 2 and 6 p.m., keeping the afternoon and evening rush wet.

It'll stay cloudy over the weekend, with highs around 40. There is a brief chance for sprinkles or flurries overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Climate Prediction Center favors a warmer-than-average six to 10-day trend going into February, with temperatures running 20 degrees above average.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on January 24, 2024 / 1:41 PM CST

