Skies stay foggy and steady rain to soak Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect dense fog again into Thursday morning with a few passing rain sprinkles.

CBS

The primary wave of steady rain arrives Thursday afternoon, especially between 2 and 6 p.m., keeping the afternoon and evening rush wet.

CBS

It'll stay cloudy over the weekend, with highs around 40. There is a brief chance for sprinkles or flurries overnight Saturday into Sunday.

CBS

Climate Prediction Center favors a warmer-than-average six to 10-day trend going into February, with temperatures running 20 degrees above average.

CBS

CBS