Chicago Police release sketch of man who sexually abused girl walking home from school in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police Saturday released a sketch of the man who is wanted in connection with a terrifying attack this week. An 11-year-old girl was grabbed and pulled into an alley on her way home from school.

The details are disturbing. That 11-year-old wasn't able to sleep Thursday night after escaping her attacker — but her mom says she is proud that her daughter not only got away, but was able to provide police with a good description of the person responsible.

The man is wanted for kidnapping and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, police say.

It happened Thursday around 3:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Indiana when the girl was walking home from school. An unknown man approached her from behind, covered her mouth with his hand, and pulled her into a secluded area of the alley where he sexually abused her, police say.

The girl was able to break free and run away, and the assaulter fled.

The man is described as an African American male, between 45 and 60 years old, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He is said to have a thin build, graying hair and a mustache or goatee. He was wearing a black shirt (the right sleeve had a rip), black jeans with a silver belt buckle and black, beat up work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Investigation Unit at (312)492-3810. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at CPDTIP.com.