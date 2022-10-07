Police look for man who sexually abused a girl walking home from school in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – An 11-year-old girl had to flee an assailant who sexually abused her on Thursday in the Washington Park neighborhood.

The girl was walking home from school around 3:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Indiana Avenue when an unknown male suspect approached her from behind, placed his hand over her mouth and pulled her into a secluded area of the alley where he sexually abused her, according to Chicago police.

The victim was able to break free and run away. The suspect also fled in an unknown direction.

Police described the suspect as a Black man between the ages of 45 to 60 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, with a thin build, graying hair, and either a mustache or goatee. He was also wearing a black shirt which has a rip on the right sleeve, black jeans with a silver belt buckle and black beat-up work boots.

What you can do:

Call 911 to report any suspicious persons or activity in the area.

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Instruct children to walk in pairs or small groups.

Instruct children to report any suspicious activity to an adult immediately.

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to call the Special Investigation Unit at 312-492-3810. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.