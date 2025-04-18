Six Flags Great America in Gurnee opens Friday, new ride Wrath of Rakshasa debuts later this summer

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee opens Friday, new ride debuts later this summer

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee opened for the season Friday and will debut a new thrill ride called Wrath of Rakshasa in early summer.

The Wrath of Rakshasa is the steepest, most inverted dive coaster in in the world, with five inversions the park says will "test your limits and leave you breathless."

The ride goes as high as 180 feet and reaches speeds of nearly 67 miles per hour along 3,239 feet of steel track.

Families can still get in adrenaline-packed fun starting today. The 300-acre theme park opened at 10:30 a.m.

