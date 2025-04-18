Watch CBS News
Local News

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee opens Friday, new ride Wrath of Rakshasa debuts later this summer

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee opens Friday, new ride debuts later this summer
Six Flags Great America in Gurnee opens Friday, new ride debuts later this summer 00:39

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee opened for the season Friday and will debut a new thrill ride called Wrath of Rakshasa in early summer.

The Wrath of Rakshasa is the steepest, most inverted dive coaster in in the world, with five inversions the park says will "test your limits and leave you breathless."

The ride goes as high as 180 feet and reaches speeds of nearly 67 miles per hour along 3,239 feet of steel track.  

Families can still get in adrenaline-packed fun starting today. The 300-acre theme park opened at 10:30 a.m.

For hours and to get tickets, click here

Sara Tenenbaum
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.