Six Flags Great America, Hurricane Harbor in Gurnee bringing back chaperone policy this week

Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor in Gurnee, Illinois, said they will bring back their chaperone policy starting Thursday.

The policy requires guests aged 15 and under to be escorted by a parent, guardian, or adult aged 21 or older.

The policy will be in effect all day from July 17 to 20, and then from 5 p.m. until close after that through the end of the season. The park said it could also implement the policy starting earlier in the day as they need to.

Chaperones must have a valid government-issued photo ID with their date of birth at ticket entry. One adult cannot accompany more than 10 guests 15 years old or under, and they must remain in the park and stick with their party.

Guests 16 and older must also show a government photo ID. If not, they will be denied entry.

Guests 15 and under without a chaperone will be removed from the park during chaperone hours.

In a notice to parents and guardians, the park said, "Parents or guardians are responsible for the behavior of their minor children. Appropriate behavior and supervision are the responsibility of the parent/guardian and is always expected."

The reinstatement of the policy comes a week after shots were fired in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America. Police said their preliminary investigation found there may have been a fight before someone opened fire. Police said they were not able to find anyone who had been struck by the gunfire.

In August 2022, two people, a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman, were wounded in a shooting in the front entrance parking lot of the amusement park.

The park said the chaperone requirement applies to all one-day ticket holders, season pass holders, and members.