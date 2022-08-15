Watch CBS News
3 people shot in parking lot at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were shot Sunday in the front entrance parking lot at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, law enforcement confirms to CBS 2. 

Several ambulances have been called to the scene. 

The shots came from a single vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle immediately drove away, according to a statement from Six Flags. 

Two people were taken to the hospital for evaluation and a third person refused treatment. 

Video circulating on social media shows park goers crouched down and hiding where they had been in line. 

The shooting happened as the park was closing. Witnesses says they saw other parkgoers running after shots were fired. 

"I thought there were fireworks right away. Then we saw hundreds of people running," said Charlie Donda. ""It was pretty scary but we are safe."

Charlie was with his friends and ran to the water park to hide. His father, Brian Donda, said his son did the right thing.

"They did the right thing and knew what to do. They are home smiling and safe," he said. 

Police tape surrounds four vehicles that remained in the parking lot. 

Six Flags is an amusement park located at 1 Great America Parkway in Gurnee.

This is the second shooting in a public place where families gather following the Highland Park parade mass shooting last month

This is a developing story.

