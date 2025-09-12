6 charged in Chicago area burglary spree, accused of stealing more than $1 million in 115 thefts

Six men have been charged with stealing more than $1 million in cash and merchandise from Chicago area stores in a string of more than 115 burglaries.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office and Arlington Heights police said the burglary ring that targeted dozens of businesses, including liquor stores and high-end cosmetics shops, in the city and suburbs between February 2024 and May 2025.

In addition to businesses in Arlington Heights, the burglars targeted stores in Chicago, Addison, Buffalo Grove, Wheeling, Oak Lawn, Worth, Barrington, South Barrington, Deerfield, Wauconda, Gilberts, West Dundee, Gurnee, Lake Forest, Carpentersville, Des Plaines, Westchester, Wilmette, Northbrook, North Chicago, Glencoe, Skokie, and Morton Grove.

Police said they drove up to the businesses in stolen vehicles or rental cars with stolen registrations, and concealed their faces with hoods and masks as they broke in to steal cash and merchandise.

In some cases, police tried to stop the suspects after responding to the burglaries, but they were able to get away by driving off at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Five men have been indicted in DuPage County connection with the burglary ring.

Jimmy C. Hall, 30, has been charged with 16 felony counts of burglary, five felony counts of organized retail crime, one felony count of theft, and one felony count of attempted burglary in DuPage County Circuit Court.

Darryl D. Williamson, 26, has been charged with three felony counts of burglary, one felony count of organized retail crime, and one felony count of attempted burglary.

Dequane Hall, 29, has been charged with one felony count of organized retail crime and two felony counts of burglary.

Antonio Lewis, 26, has been charged with eight felony counts of organized retail crime, one felony count of theft, and four felony counts of attempted burglary.

Demario M. Brown, 26, has been charged with two felony counts of burglary and one felony count of organized retail crime.

The sixth man was indicted in Lake County.

Marquise D. Williamson, 24, has been charged with 13 felony counts of burglary, one felony count of theft, and four felony counts of organized retail crime.