Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin proclaims April as Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- The Sikh community is celebrating Baisakhi - a festival marking the beginning of the harvest season.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin read a special proclamation recognizing April as Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month.

"Whereas Sikhism is the fifth largest religion in the world today. There are more than 25 million Sikhs worldwide," he said.

The mayor encouraged people to get to know their Sikh neighbors.

There are an estimated 10,000 Sikhs living in the Chicago area.