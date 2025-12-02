Siebel Institute of Technology to move from Chicago to Canada in January

Chicago will no longer be home to the oldest brewing school in America after it announced that it's packing up and moving out of the country.

Siebel Institute of Technology, currently located at 322 S. Green St., announced last month that it will be moving to Montreal, Canada, in January.

The institution, founded in 1872, will be located near Molson's original brewery site, which is the oldest brewery in North America.

The new site is also said to be co-located with the new Lallemand Baking Academy and Application Technology Training Facility.

Siebel said the reasons for the move include changes in the brewing industry, operational costs, and challenges to getting student visas to enter the United States.

"Recent regulatory changes in the U.S. have made it much more challenging for many of our international students, who have become the majority of our student body, to attend classes in person. This relocation of North America classroom operations to Montreal allows us to pivot without sacrificing the student experience," said General Manager and Director of Education John Hannafan.

Siebel is owned by Lallemand Brewing, which is headquartered in Milwaukee.