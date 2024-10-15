Watch CBS News
Weather

Showers, thunderstorms Tuesday in Chicago with freeze alert taking effect Wednesday

By David Yeomans

/ CBS Chicago

Showers, thunderstorms Tuesday in Chicago with freeze alert taking effect Wednesday
Showers, thunderstorms Tuesday in Chicago with freeze alert taking effect Wednesday 02:12

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bring your jackets and umbrellas on what will be a cold and rainy Tuesday.

Periods of rain are streaming into Chicago area off Lake Michigan as cold air sucks heat and moisture from the relatively warm water. A few heavy downpours are possible at times along with isolated thunderstorms, and a waterspout threat continues near the lakeshore.

82c5e9bd-5a2a-4554-879b-95402fb74419.png

As rain clears the area tonight, cold air settles in. Wednesday and Thursday mornings will bring the first widespread freeze of the season outside of Chicago, with frost possible in Chicago where low temperatures remain in the middle to upper 30s.

d9c56cf8-8ca9-4599-9b5c-a63329473280.png

Sunshine and a lovely warm-up carry us from late week into the coming weekend when highs return to 70 degrees.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.