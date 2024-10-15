Showers, thunderstorms Tuesday in Chicago with freeze alert taking effect Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bring your jackets and umbrellas on what will be a cold and rainy Tuesday.

Periods of rain are streaming into Chicago area off Lake Michigan as cold air sucks heat and moisture from the relatively warm water. A few heavy downpours are possible at times along with isolated thunderstorms, and a waterspout threat continues near the lakeshore.

As rain clears the area tonight, cold air settles in. Wednesday and Thursday mornings will bring the first widespread freeze of the season outside of Chicago, with frost possible in Chicago where low temperatures remain in the middle to upper 30s.

Sunshine and a lovely warm-up carry us from late week into the coming weekend when highs return to 70 degrees.