Watch CBS News
Weather

Showers throughout morning Thursday in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Showers throughout morning Thursday in Chicago
Showers throughout morning Thursday in Chicago 02:04

CHICAGO (CBS)- The Chicago area is facing a dreary Thursday with lingering rain showers and patches of drizzle. 

Shower chances decrease throughout the morning, giving way to a gloomy afternoon. Thursday's highs will be in the mid 50s.

25b9ff57-cf7d-438d-b511-570e5ab57d4f.png

Skies eventually clear Friday for some sunshine as temperatures moderate into the 50s. 

Nice weekend weather is ahead with highs in the lower 60s  by Sunday. A spotty shower or two is possible for the Bears game but it doesn't appear to be a washout. 

73d445ab-2ffe-4b77-adce-6ccb31093728.png

A stronger system arrives next week bringing showers. By the middle of the week, some wintry weather may mix in. This would be the first snow of the season.

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.