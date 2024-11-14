Showers throughout morning Thursday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)- The Chicago area is facing a dreary Thursday with lingering rain showers and patches of drizzle.

Shower chances decrease throughout the morning, giving way to a gloomy afternoon. Thursday's highs will be in the mid 50s.

Skies eventually clear Friday for some sunshine as temperatures moderate into the 50s.

Nice weekend weather is ahead with highs in the lower 60s by Sunday. A spotty shower or two is possible for the Bears game but it doesn't appear to be a washout.

A stronger system arrives next week bringing showers. By the middle of the week, some wintry weather may mix in. This would be the first snow of the season.