Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers, storms by afternoon

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rainy weekend across Chicago. Wet start to Air and Water Show weekend. 

There will be some dry hours, but rain becomes more likely again in the afternoon and evening. Some storms are possible which could produce gusty wind. Temps today in the 60s now but return to the 70s later on. 

Wet weather continues tonight into tomorrow. Rain amounts through the weekend total a half inch to an inch for most. Dry and beautiful again next week. 

TODAY: WAVES OF RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS High: 77

TONIGHT: CHANCE SHOWERS LOW: 65

TOMORROW: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS HIGH: 76

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 6:48 AM

