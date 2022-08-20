Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers, storms by afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rainy weekend across Chicago. Wet start to Air and Water Show weekend.

There will be some dry hours, but rain becomes more likely again in the afternoon and evening. Some storms are possible which could produce gusty wind. Temps today in the 60s now but return to the 70s later on.

Wet weather continues tonight into tomorrow. Rain amounts through the weekend total a half inch to an inch for most. Dry and beautiful again next week.

TODAY: WAVES OF RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS High: 77

TONIGHT: CHANCE SHOWERS LOW: 65

TOMORROW: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS HIGH: 76

