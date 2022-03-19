Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers continue into the afternoon, highs in the 40s
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A spring-like pattern, with several shower chances, and a wide range of temperatures.
Today:
Cool, with showers. High 44.
Tonight:
Partly cloudy. Low 35.
Tomorrow:
Sunny! High 60.
We reach 70 by Monday, but rain returns by Tuesday for most of the coming work-week. Temperatures cool by the end of the week.
