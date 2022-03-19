Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers continue into the afternoon, highs in the 40s

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A spring-like pattern, with several shower chances, and a wide range of temperatures.

Today:

Cool, with showers. High 44.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Low 35.

Tomorrow:

Sunny! High 60.

We reach 70 by Monday, but rain returns by Tuesday for most of the coming work-week. Temperatures cool by the end of the week.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on March 19, 2022 / 6:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

