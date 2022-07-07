Chicago First Alert Weather: Shower chances increase in the evening
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shower chances increase this evening and stay with us through the overnight. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible. Lows will be around 70 degrees.
The best chance for rain on Friday will be before 1 p.m. Showers likely in the morning, then decreasing rain chances through the afternoon. Cloudy skies for Friday with highs in the mid-70s.
Mostly sunny and nice for Saturday. Highs will be mid-70s, but low 70s along the lakeshore.
Sunday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid-80s.
Turning hotter next workweek with small chances for rain.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Low 71°
FRIDAY: Showers likely in the morning, then a chance for isolated showers in the afternoon. High 75°
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 76°
