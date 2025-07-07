Watch CBS News
Shots fired in parking lot of Six Flags Great America; police say there were no known victims

Shots were fired in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois, north of Chicago Monday night, but police say there are no known victims.

Gurnee police were called to the theme park at 8:20 p.m. Officers found evidence at the scene confirming that shots had been fired, police said.

Preliminary information indicated there may have been a quarrel immediately before the shots were fired.

Investigators late Monday were processing the scene and interviewing witnesses, police said.

There was no known active threat to the public late Monday.

In August 2022, two people — a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman — were wounded in a shooting in the front entrance parking lot at Six Flags Great America, causing alarm inside the park when it was not initially clear whether the shooting had happened inside or outside its grounds.

