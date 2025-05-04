Shots fired at parked car in Lincolnwood, Illinois; no one injured

Police in the north Chicago suburb of Lincolnwood were investigating Sunday after shots were fired at a parked car near a vape shop on busy Touhy Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene at 3:40 p.m. They found several shots had been fired from a moving car, striking a parked car near a vape shop at 3921 W. Touhy Ave., just east of Crawford Avenue. Smoke Hub is located in the single-story building at the address.

A 21-year-old man who does not live in Lincolnwood was in the driver's seat of the parked car at the time, police said.

Neither he nor anyone else was injured, police said.

Police said the victim was uncooperative, and the initial investigation indicates an ongoing dispute between the victim and unidentified others. Police have identified the car from which the shots were fired using an automated license plate reader.

Touhy Avenue was briefly shut down after the gunfire, but has since reopened.