Shots fired at 2 Cook County Sheriff's deputies outside Mount Sinai Hospital

Shots were fired at two off-duty Cook County Sheriff's deputies outside Mount Sinai Hospital on Chicago's West Side on Wednesday morning.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office confirmed no injuries were reported after shots were fired at the deputies after 1 a.m. No further details were released.

According to Chicago police, the victims, a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, were driving northbound in the 1500 block of South California Boulevard when someone inside a silver sedan fired shots from the passenger side.

Police said no was hit by the gunfire, but the victim's vehicle was damaged.

Police said the silver sedan fled the scene, and no arrests have been made.

CBS News crews saw bullet casings on the ground outside the hospital near California Avenue.

According to a hospital spokesperson, the building is operating as normal.

CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.