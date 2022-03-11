Shots fired in West Englewood at officers from outside Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shots were fired at police officers from outside Chicago Thursday night in West Englewood.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the gunfire erupted at 57th Street and Loomis Boulevard. The officers who fired upon were not from the Chicago Police Department, but from an outside agency who were apparently part of some type of carjacking task force.

The task force officers were following a car on Loomis Boulevard near 57th Street, when someone in a car opened fire at the officers.

Multiple gunshots are heard on police radio, as an officer yells: "Oh, they're shooting at the squad! Back up!"

It is not believed that any officers were struck by the gunfire, but they may have been hit by flying glass from shattering windows and were taken to the hospital for observation.

Chicago Police investigators late Thursday were focusing their attention on a black sport-utility vehicle that was believed to be from the carjacking task force. Police Supt. David Brown recently expanded that task force to the suburbs.

It was not clear which suburb's police were involved.

No one was in custody Thursday night.